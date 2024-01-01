Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8 Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Trailering Equipment, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

50,307 KM

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier | AWD | 19" Wheels

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier | AWD | 19" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXYEX6K6199349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,307 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Trailering Equipment, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-XXXX

519-291-3791

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

