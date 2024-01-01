$26,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier | AWD | 19" Wheels
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
50,307KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXYEX6K6199349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,307 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox Features a 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Trailering Equipment, Wheel Lock Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
