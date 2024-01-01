Menu
Account
Sign In
This Kia Sorento LX+ Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder GDI Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ignition Stop & Go, All-Wheel Drive, Glacial White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 2nd Row Sliding Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, 4.2 Supervision TFT Cluster, 8 Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6 Speakers, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, MDPS Power Steering, Solar Glass Windshield & Front Doors, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power/Heated Outside Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, 17 Alloy Wheels, Former Company Vehicle. *Damage Reported on 01/2024 - Driver side doors replaced, rubbed down by stop sign. All work professionally repaired. All work professionally repaired. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2022 Kia Sorento

23,050 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX+ LX+ | 7-Passenger | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX+ LX+ | 7-Passenger | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 10917941
  2. 10917941
  3. 10917941
  4. 10917941
  5. 10917941
  6. 10917941
  7. 10917941
  8. 10917941
  9. 10917941
  10. 10917941
  11. 10917941
  12. 10917941
  13. 10917941
  14. 10917941
  15. 10917941
  16. 10917941
  17. 10917941
  18. 10917941
  19. 10917941
  20. 10917941
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC8NG111686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sorento LX+ Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder GDI Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ignition Stop & Go, All-Wheel Drive, Glacial White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 2nd Row Sliding Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, 4.2" Supervision TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6 Speakers, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, MDPS Power Steering, Solar Glass Windshield & Front Doors, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power/Heated Outside Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels, Former Company Vehicle. *Damage Reported on 01/2024 - Driver side doors replaced, rubbed down by stop sign. All work professionally repaired. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo w/Black Interior SX | Turbo | Kia Certified Pre Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo w/Black Interior SX | Turbo | Kia Certified Pre Owned™ 92,956 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman | Crew | Hudson's Certified for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman | Crew | Hudson's Certified 40,326 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 70,984 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento