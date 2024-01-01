$36,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
2.5L LX+ LX+ | 7-Passenger | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
23,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC8NG111686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,050 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sorento LX+ Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder GDI Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Ignition Stop & Go, All-Wheel Drive, Glacial White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjusting Driver Seat, 2nd Row Sliding Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, 4.2" Supervision TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6 Speakers, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, MDPS Power Steering, Solar Glass Windshield & Front Doors, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Acoustic Film Windshield, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power/Heated Outside Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels, Former Company Vehicle. *Damage Reported on 01/2024 - Driver side doors replaced, rubbed down by stop sign. All work professionally repaired. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2022 Kia Sorento