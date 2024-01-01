Menu
One Owner! This Seltos Features a 2.0L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Drive Mode Select, Idle Stop & Go, Blind-Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 8 audio Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Heated & Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors,16 Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Kia Seltos

61,203 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
61,203KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA4P7379368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,203 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Seltos Features a 2.0L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Drive Mode Select, Idle Stop & Go, Blind-Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 8" audio Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Heated & Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors,16" Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Kia Seltos