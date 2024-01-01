Menu
2001 Toyota Corolla

164,082 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2001 Toyota Corolla

CE*MANUAL*ONLY 164KMS*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

2001 Toyota Corolla

CE*MANUAL*ONLY 164KMS*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1710040837
  1710040839
Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,082KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR12E51C815864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

