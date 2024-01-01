$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2001 Toyota Corolla
CE*MANUAL*ONLY 164KMS*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED
2001 Toyota Corolla
CE*MANUAL*ONLY 164KMS*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
164,082KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR12E51C815864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,082 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2012 Honda Civic LX*MANUAL*4 CYL*GREAT ON FUEL*RELIABLE*CERT 256,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS SPYDER*CONVERTIBLE*MANUAL*ONLY 136KMS*CERT 136,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Taurus SEL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*ONLY 153KMS*CERT 154,130 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2001 Toyota Corolla