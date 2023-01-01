$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Accord
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,426KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCG56682A820231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,426 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
