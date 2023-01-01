Menu
2002 Honda Accord

44,426 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Accord

2002 Honda Accord

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,426KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCG56682A820231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

2002 Honda Accord