$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
SPORT CVT | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
2017 Honda Accord
SPORT CVT | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful modern steel metallic 2017 Accord Sport 4cylinder with low mileage.
Exceptionally great condition, this is one you don't want to miss out!
No accidents, Honda service history, winter & summer tires. Comes safety certified, detailed and with a full tank of gas!
Clean title. No accident history. Only 2 owners since new. Ontario vehicle it's entire life. Carfax available. Mature previous owner. Non smoker, no kids, no pets.
15 service records available. Runs & drives like a dream. Powertrain is healthy with no issues. Suspension, brakes, tires are in good condition.
Just safety certified and inspected. Work performed; front & rear brake service and right rear wheel bearing just done. Comes with the Honda summer wheels and & tires
Well equipped with; sunroof, heated seats, 2 keys, push button start, power seat, Bluetooth, side camera and more!
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any further questions please just ask. We are here to make car buying easy for you!
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-588-0750