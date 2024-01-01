2017 Honda Accord

Menu
169,110 KM

SPORT CVT | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F54HA806044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful modern steel metallic 2017 Accord Sport 4cylinder with low mileage. 

Exceptionally great condition, this is one you don't want to miss out! 

No accidents, Honda service history, winter & summer tires. Comes safety certified, detailed and with a full tank of gas! 

 

Clean title. No accident history. Only 2 owners since new. Ontario vehicle it's entire life. Carfax available. Mature previous owner. Non smoker, no kids, no pets. 

 

15 service records available. Runs & drives like a dream. Powertrain is healthy with no issues. Suspension, brakes, tires  are in good condition.

Just safety certified and inspected. Work performed; front & rear brake service and right rear wheel bearing just done. Comes with the Honda summer wheels and & tires 

 

Well equipped with; sunroof, heated seats, 2 keys, push button start, power seat, Bluetooth, side camera and more! 

 

Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any further questions please just ask. We are here to make car buying easy for you! 

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

