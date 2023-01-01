Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

229,927 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*4X4*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

2009 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*4X4*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,927KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799783
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5J6RE48399L802423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

