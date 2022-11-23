Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

217,046 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

217,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9424812
  Stock #: E4441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 217,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Cruze or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Cruzes or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CRUZE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CRUZE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Cruze
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
CLOTH INTERIORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

