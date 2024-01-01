Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

199,119 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

XTR 4X4, SUPERCREW, ONLY 199KMS, V6, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XTR 4X4, SUPERCREW, ONLY 199KMS, V6, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730649305
  2. 1730649306
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,119KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET8EKG39028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 199,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2015 Honda CR-V 187,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale in London, ON
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier 52,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 241,593 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150