2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,074 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible-Power

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible-Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476928
  • Stock #: DGC-654
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR272022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus with VMI Summit Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 28.75" x 54"  Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.

54.5" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height beside Overhead Console.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Factory remote start
Wheel Covers

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

