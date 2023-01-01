$34,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible-Power
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus with VMI Summit Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 28.75" x 54" Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.
54.5" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height beside Overhead Console.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
