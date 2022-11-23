Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

EX-AWD-Apple Play-Sunroof-Heated Power Seats

EX-AWD-Apple Play-Sunroof-Heated Power Seats

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9370243
  • Stock #: S103839
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54GH110260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

Verified CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2016 Honda CR-V EX - All Wheel Drive - Apple CarPlay - Finished in White Diamond Pearl.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $26,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $92 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

86,000KM, Verified CarFax History Report, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Heated Power Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Tires All Season (Firestone)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

EX
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
AWD
ex
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

