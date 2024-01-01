Menu
Account
Sign In
MINT CONDITION! LIKE NEW! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2016 Kia Optima

134,102 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Optima

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 11035979
  2. 11035979
  3. 11035979
  4. 11035979
  5. 11035979
  6. 11035979
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,102KM
Used
VIN 5XXGU4L3XGG103158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:17153
  • Mileage 134,102 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION! LIKE NEW! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Halogen Headlamps

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AWD PANO ROOF LEATHER NAV WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AWD PANO ROOF LEATHER NAV WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 99,823 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT OVER 500 VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT OVER 500 VEHICLES IN STOCK 370,224 KM $1,400 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 153,453 KM $22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima