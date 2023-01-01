$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
163,226KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9623557
- Stock #: E4545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Rav 4 or just a Toyota Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Rav 4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Rav 4
* Finished in Silver, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Power Steering
Spoiler
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4