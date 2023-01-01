2019 Ford Mustang

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9498730

9498730 Stock #: OX:6990

OX:6990 VIN: 1FA6P8TH0K5179951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # OX:6990

Mileage 32,667 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.