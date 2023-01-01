Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

14,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid AWD-Preferred & Trend-Pano Roof-Leather-XM

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid AWD-Preferred & Trend-Pano Roof-Leather-XM

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree
Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid All Wheel Drive - Preferred & Trend PKG - Finished in Magnetic Grey with Black Leather.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $46,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $144 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

14,000KM, Like New, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

