New and Used Ford Focus for Sale in London, ON

Showing 1-43 of 43
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE
$12,995
+ tax & lic
146,321KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus Electric ELECTRIC | HEATED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford Focus

Electric ELECTRIC | HEATED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START
$18,998
+ tax & lic
97,101KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium
$9,999
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
Monarch Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Stratford, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE
$15,588
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$16,645
+ tax & lic
71,073KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus RS*AWD*350HP*ONLY 82KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Focus

RS*AWD*350HP*ONLY 82KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED
$43,995
+ tax & lic
82,729KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE*HATCHBACK*AUTO*ONLY 151KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE*HATCHBACK*AUTO*ONLY 151KMS*CERTIFIED
$11,495
+ tax & lic
151,490KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium
Sale
$9,999
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$16,695
+ tax & lic
71,073KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Focus

H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$16,995
+ tax & lic
125,521KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Ford Focus

SE
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
168,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE
$14,095
+ tax & lic
56,120KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Focus

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$12,000
+ tax & lic
74,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE
$17,688
+ tax & lic
104,334KM
London's Airport KIA

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$16,995
+ tax & lic
80,971KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Ford Focus

$18,945
+ tax & lic
33,918KM
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2007 Ford Focus WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2007 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$3,995
+ tax & lic
261,245KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$13,888
+ tax & lic
92,255KM
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON

2012 Ford Focus

4dr Sdn Titanium
$9,495
+ tax & lic
161,780KM
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$15,991
+ tax & lic
82,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Focus

SE
$20,995
+ tax & lic
73,735KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$17,095
+ tax & lic
82,654KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2009 Ford Focus WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON

2009 Ford Focus

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$5,995
+ tax & lic
224,348KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Low Low KM for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Low Low KM
$20,999
+ tax & lic
35,518KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE 1.0L Ecoboost * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Microsoft Sync * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruis for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SE 1.0L Ecoboost * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Microsoft Sync * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruis
$18,495
+ tax & lic
129,086KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus | Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Heated Seats/Wheel for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2017 Ford Focus

| Bluetooth | Backup Camera | Heated Seats/Wheel
$14,999
+ tax & lic
108,940KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$17,495
+ tax & lic
110,123KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SEL
$17,995
+ tax & lic
116,371KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus for sale in Sarnia, ON

2018 Ford Focus

$20,945
+ tax & lic
15,125KM
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2010 Ford Focus S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Ford Focus

S
Sale
$7,999
+ tax & lic
75,800KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium
Sale
$9,499
+ tax & lic
167,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Ford Focus EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Focus

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$12,495
+ tax & lic
238,538KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE 5 DR HB for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE 5 DR HB
Sale
$12,995
+ tax & lic
160,711KM
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Focus

H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$25,495
+ tax & lic
72,316KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus NAV / LEATHER / SUNROOF / B. CAM / H. SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Focus

NAV / LEATHER / SUNROOF / B. CAM / H. SEATS
$18,900
+ tax & lic
102,416KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE
$17,995
+ tax & lic
CALL
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE
$9,595
+ tax & lic
147,580KM
AutoSmarto

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SEDAN SE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SEDAN SE
Sale
$9,300
+ tax & lic
179,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Focus

SE
$18,245
+ tax & lic
92,145KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

SE
$CALL
+ tax & lic
127,903KM
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Used 2014 Ford Focus SE SEDAN for sale in Brantford, ON

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN
$8,495
+ tax & lic
176,764KM
Route 24 Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Focus

SEL
$CALL
+ tax & lic
66,394KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

