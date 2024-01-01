Menu
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Some front suspension work required</p>

2013 Nissan Sentra

328,569 KM

$2,399

S

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,399

328,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3DL686761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44-24-18364-13
  • Mileage 328,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Some front suspension work required

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

