$2,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Nissan Sentra
S
2013 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$2,399
+ taxes & licensing
328,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3DL686761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44-24-18364-13
- Mileage 328,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Some front suspension work required
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
2013 Nissan Sentra