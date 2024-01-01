Menu
<p>HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE&nbsp; Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. With luxurious leather seating and a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is sure to impress. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE  Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. With luxurious leather seating and a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is sure to impress. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

