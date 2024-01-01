$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
2013 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2013 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. With luxurious leather seating and a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is sure to impress. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000