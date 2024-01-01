Menu
GOOD ON GAS - BACKUP CAMERA - WE FINANCE

Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! This car is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect balance of fuel efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Cruze is the perfect car for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Don't miss out on this amazing deal at our dealership. Come by Patterson Auto Sales today and take a test drive in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

242,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB1E7161577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD ON GAS - BACKUP CAMERA - WE FINANCE

Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! This car is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect balance of fuel efficiency and performance. With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Cruze is the perfect car for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Don't miss out on this amazing deal at our dealership. Come by Patterson Auto Sales today and take a test drive in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Chevrolet Cruze