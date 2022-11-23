Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9418807
  2. 9418807
  3. 9418807
  4. 9418807
  5. 9418807
  6. 9418807
  7. 9418807
  8. 9418807
  9. 9418807
  10. 9418807
  11. 9418807
  12. 9418807
  13. 9418807
  14. 9418807
  15. 9418807
  16. 9418807
  17. 9418807
  18. 9418807
  19. 9418807
  20. 9418807
  21. 9418807
  22. 9418807
  23. 9418807
  24. 9418807
  25. 9418807
  26. 9418807
  27. 9418807
  28. 9418807
  29. 9418807
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9418807
  • Stock #: HUE99004
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD9HUE99004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL - FWD - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 123,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Outback ...
 223,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 191,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory