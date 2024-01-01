Menu
Running Boards, Market Value Pricing, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Air Conditioning, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power steering, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Recent Arrival! 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136 WB 136 WB Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2018 RAM Cargo Van

95,992 KM

Details Description

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof | Local Trade | Cargo Van

2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof | Local Trade | Cargo Van

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

95,992KM
Used
VIN 3C6TRVCGXJE124530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P12771A
  • Mileage 95,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Running Boards, Market Value Pricing, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Air Conditioning, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power steering, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Recent Arrival! 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136 WB
136 WB Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM Cargo Van