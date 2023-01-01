Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Acura RDX

48,751 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec | Apple Carplay/Android Auto | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec | Apple Carplay/Android Auto | Pano Roof

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10737239
  2. 10737239
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,751KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H65ML806141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12697
  • Mileage 48,751 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD for sale in Maple, ON
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 75,921 KM $34,588 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! for sale in Maple, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! 261,899 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save for sale in Maple, ON
2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save 162,163 KM $14,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2021 Acura RDX