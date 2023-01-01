2008 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10012182

10012182 Stock #: SLT5224

SLT5224 VIN: WP0CB29998S775224

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK GREEN METALIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Active suspension Convertible Soft Top

