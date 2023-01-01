Menu
2008 Porsche 911

0 KM

$62,900

+ tax & licensing
$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4S 6 SPEED MANUAL

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4S 6 SPEED MANUAL

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012182
  • Stock #: SLT5224
  • VIN: WP0CB29998S775224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK GREEN METALIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # SLT5224
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S WIDEBODY 6 SPEED MANUAL. DARK OLIVE GREEN METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER SPORT INT COMPLIMENTED WITH ALL LUXURY OPTIONS. EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT WITH COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY. PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

