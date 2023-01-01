$62,900+ tax & licensing
SLT Automobiles
2008 Porsche 911
2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4S 6 SPEED MANUAL
Location
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012182
- VIN: WP0CB29998S775224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK GREEN METALIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # SLT5224
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S WIDEBODY 6 SPEED MANUAL. DARK OLIVE GREEN METALIC WITH BLACK LEATHER SPORT INT COMPLIMENTED WITH ALL LUXURY OPTIONS. EXCELLENT THROUGHOUT WITH COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY. PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
SLT Automobiles
