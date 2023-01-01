2014 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 6 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012101

10012101 Stock #: U1607

U1607 VIN: WP0AD2A94ES166082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CARRARA WHITE METALIC

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 79,626 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

