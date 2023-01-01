$129,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$129,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2014 Porsche 911
2014 Porsche 911
2dr Cpe Turbo OVER 190K BUILD!
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$129,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012101
- Stock #: U1607
- VIN: WP0AD2A94ES166082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARRARA WHITE METALIC
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 79,626 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 PORSCHE 911 TURBO, WHITE WITH RED LEATHER INT, FULLY OPTIONED (OVER 190K BUILD) FULL SERVICE, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5