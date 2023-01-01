Menu
2014 Porsche 911

79,626 KM

$129,900

+ tax & licensing
$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2014 Porsche 911

2014 Porsche 911

2dr Cpe Turbo OVER 190K BUILD!

2014 Porsche 911

2dr Cpe Turbo OVER 190K BUILD!

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012101
  • Stock #: U1607
  • VIN: WP0AD2A94ES166082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARRARA WHITE METALIC
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 PORSCHE 911 TURBO, WHITE WITH RED LEATHER INT,  FULLY OPTIONED (OVER 190K BUILD) FULL SERVICE, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

