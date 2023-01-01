2014 Toyota Sienna

$25,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9560875

9560875 Stock #: I0028

I0028 VIN: 5TDDK3DC6ES088705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # I0028

Mileage 139,498 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.