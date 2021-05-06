Menu
2002 Toyota Sienna

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

ESTIMA HYBRID AWD

ESTIMA HYBRID AWD

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125457
  • VIN: AHR100009281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 TOYOTA ESTIMA HYBRID - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

90000KM

*** ATTENTION RURAL POSTAL DRIVERS***

RIGHT HAND DRIVE

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

4CYL HYBRID ENGINE

 

$12995 CERTIFIED + TAX

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

***VIEWING  BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

