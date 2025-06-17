Menu
<p>2017 JAGUAR F PACE AWD 4 DR 20D R-SPORT.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/RED INSERTS AND ACCENTS. LUXURY, PRIEMIUM SOUND AND R-SPORT OPTIONS. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, WARRANTY UNTIL JUNE 17, 2025.  FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS FURTHER AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.  THANK YOU</p>

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

143,296 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

AWD 4dr 20d R-Sport

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

AWD 4dr 20d R-Sport

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SADCL2BN5HA899702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,296 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JAGUAR F PACE AWD 4 DR 20D R-SPORT.  BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/RED INSERTS AND ACCENTS. LUXURY, PRIEMIUM SOUND AND R-SPORT OPTIONS. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, WARRANTY UNTIL JUNE 17, 2025.  FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS FURTHER AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2017 Jaguar F-PACE