$17,978+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$17,978
+ taxes & licensing
67,240KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMDS3FW578436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24MR12A
- Mileage 67,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Midland.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 67,240 kms. It's true blue pearlcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDS3FW578436.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
8.4" touch screen display
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.734 Axle Ratio
3.251 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
Front fog lights
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Technology Group
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Quick Order Package 26G
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Luxury Group
Safetytec Group
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
Leather-Faced w/Perforated Inserts
Advanced Brake Assist
Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking
LaneSense Lane Departure Warn Plus
Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
Configurable
Email Bourgeois Nissan
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Jeep Cherokee