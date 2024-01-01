$31,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,583KM
VIN 3GKALXEX4LL270161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $32440 - Our Price is just $31495!
With sleek look, a comfortable interior and spirited driving dynamics, this GMC Terrain is hard to beat. This 2020 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 27,583 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This premium Terrain comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Ventilated Driver Seat
Rear beverage holders
Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat
Ventilated front passenger seat
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth® For Phone
SD card reader
4G WiFi
3.17 Axle Ratio
2-way power driver lumbar control
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
2 USB Data Ports
Front Passenger 2-Way Power Lumbar
Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier
Radio: GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Bright Machined Aluminum
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Denali Logo
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2020 GMC Terrain