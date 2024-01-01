Menu
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L55RFA47273 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L55RFA47273</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a>

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Used
15,000KM
VIN 1FTFW5L55RFA47273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

B&O Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel!

Thia 2024 F-150 is a truck that perfectly fits your needs for work, play, or even both. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 15,000 kms. It's avalanche gray in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: B&o Audio, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Running Boards, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L55RFA47273.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.31 AXLE RATIO

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Chrome Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Rear Window Defroster
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
WHEELS: 20" GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leather-trimmed bucket seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers

Trim

Body-colour front & rear bumpers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
LED BOX LIGHTING
Tow Equipment
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Black Exterior Badging
Mobile hotspot
B&O audio
Collision Mitigation
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
Lariat Black Appearance Package
BED UTILITY PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
MOBILE OFFICE PACKAGE
PRO ACCESS TAILGATE
Matte Black Tailgate F-150 Decal
4 Pick-up Box Tie-Down Plates
400W Cab & Bed Outlets
Partitioned Lockable Rear Storage

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
