Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Alloys,Sunroof,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.</div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div> MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH: 647-281-2241</div>

2009 Subaru Impreza

130,652 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
11959335

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1732670217
  2. 1732670217
  3. 1732670217
  4. 1732670217
  5. 1732670217
  6. 1732670217
  7. 1732670217
  8. 1732670217
  9. 1732670217
  10. 1732670217
  11. 1732670217
  12. 1732670217
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,652KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1GE62649H502504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,652 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Alloys,Sunroof,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO  PH: 647-281-2241

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 226,980 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX+ ECO for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Kia Rio LX+ ECO 118,238 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 172,385 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Impreza