2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 2 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9506263

9506263 Stock #: A1960

A1960 VIN: WDDGF8AB7DA869860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1960

Mileage 188,243 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.