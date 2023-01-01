Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

188,243 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC SPORT CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC SPORT CERTIFIED *2ND WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,243KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9506263
  Stock #: A1960
  VIN: WDDGF8AB7DA869860

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A1960
  Mileage 188,243 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

