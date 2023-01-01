2014 Acura TL

$15,595 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 2 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9529984

9529984 Stock #: A1970

A1970 VIN: 19UUA9F72EA800471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1970

Mileage 188,209 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Tech Package Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys Front Sensors Extra Set of Tires Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium Interior Trim Level Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.