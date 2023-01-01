$15,595+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura TL
TECH PKG SH-AWD W/ADVANCE *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED/COOLED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,209 KM
Vehicle Description
*TIMING BELT REPLACED AT ACURA IN 2019 WITH 152k KM*33 ACURA SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura TL Tech Pkg with Advance has Automatic Transmission equipped with Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Orange Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats, Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
