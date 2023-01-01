Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura TL

188,209 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Acura TL

2014 Acura TL

TECH PKG SH-AWD W/ADVANCE *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED/COOLED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura TL

TECH PKG SH-AWD W/ADVANCE *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED/COOLED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9529984
  2. 9529984
  3. 9529984
  4. 9529984
  5. 9529984
  6. 9529984
  7. 9529984
  8. 9529984
  9. 9529984
  10. 9529984
  11. 9529984
  12. 9529984
  13. 9529984
  14. 9529984
  15. 9529984
  16. 9529984
  17. 9529984
  18. 9529984
  19. 9529984
  20. 9529984
  21. 9529984
  22. 9529984
  23. 9529984
  24. 9529984
  25. 9529984
  26. 9529984
  27. 9529984
  28. 9529984
  29. 9529984
  30. 9529984
  31. 9529984
  32. 9529984
  33. 9529984
  34. 9529984
  35. 9529984
  36. 9529984
  37. 9529984
  38. 9529984
  39. 9529984
  40. 9529984
  41. 9529984
  42. 9529984
  43. 9529984
  44. 9529984
  45. 9529984
  46. 9529984
  47. 9529984
Contact Seller

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

188,209KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529984
  • Stock #: A1970
  • VIN: 19UUA9F72EA800471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1970
  • Mileage 188,209 KM

Vehicle Description

*TIMING BELT REPLACED AT ACURA IN 2019 WITH 152k KM*33 ACURA SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura TL Tech Pkg with Advance has Automatic Transmission equipped with Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Orange Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats, Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Acura TL TECH P...
 188,209 KM
$15,595 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 174,324 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape S F...
 179,442 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory