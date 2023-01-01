2014 BMW X5

$23,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9812938

9812938 Stock #: A2035

A2035 VIN: 5UXKR0C53E0C25236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2035

Mileage 171,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Power Rear Door / Hatch Premium Interior Trim Level Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.