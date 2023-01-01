$23,895+ tax & licensing
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X5
35i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED 4 SEATS LEATHER P.ROOF BOTH PARKING SENSORS
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
171,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9812938
- Stock #: A2035
- VIN: 5UXKR0C53E0C25236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2035
- Mileage 171,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack
