2014 BMW X5

171,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 BMW X5

2014 BMW X5

35i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED 4 SEATS LEATHER P.ROOF BOTH PARKING SENSORS

2014 BMW X5

35i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED 4 SEATS LEATHER P.ROOF BOTH PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

171,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9812938
  • Stock #: A2035
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C53E0C25236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2035
  • Mileage 171,300 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD 35i BMW X5 xDrive 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System (Harman/Kardon), Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

