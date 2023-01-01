Menu
*PORSCHE DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Bose Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Back Up Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Porsche Cayenne

150,850 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Cayenne

3.6L V6 PLATINUM EDITION CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Porsche Cayenne

3.6L V6 PLATINUM EDITION CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,850KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2A27HKA85396

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,850 KM

*PORSCHE DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Bose Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Back Up Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Porsche Cayenne