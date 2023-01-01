Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

132,040 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST *2nd WINTER SET* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST *2nd WINTER SET* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10463328
  2. 10463328
  3. 10463328
  4. 10463328
  5. 10463328
  6. 10463328
  7. 10463328
  8. 10463328
  9. 10463328
  10. 10463328
  11. 10463328
  12. 10463328
  13. 10463328
  14. 10463328
  15. 10463328
  16. 10463328
  17. 10463328
  18. 10463328
  19. 10463328
  20. 10463328
  21. 10463328
  22. 10463328
  23. 10463328
  24. 10463328
  25. 10463328
  26. 10463328
  27. 10463328
  28. 10463328
  29. 10463328
  30. 10463328
  31. 10463328
  32. 10463328
  33. 10463328
  34. 10463328
  35. 10463328
  36. 10463328
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463328
  • Stock #: A2272
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7JUC83139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2272
  • Mileage 132,040 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 1.5L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Honda Pilot TOU...
 218,140 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 193,030 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan 370Z 370...
 193,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory