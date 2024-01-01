$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
200,800KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F19JX712250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2505
- Mileage 200,800 KM
Vehicle Description
*BRAND NEW 20" TIRES*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS*Very Clean 4X4 SR5 Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Bed Liner, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Front and Back Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
