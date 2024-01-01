Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

200,800 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,800KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F19JX712250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2505
  • Mileage 200,800 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW 20" TIRES*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS*Very Clean 4X4 SR5 Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Bed Liner, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Front and Back Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota Tundra