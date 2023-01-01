Menu
2019 RAM 1500

146,910 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN QUAD CAB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN QUAD CAB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,910KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2323
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9KS643472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,910 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* 4X4 1500 V6 3.6L Very Clean Dodge Ram Classic Night Pkg with Automatic Transmission has, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Back Up Camera, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bed Line, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

