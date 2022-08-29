Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

115,529 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

SES*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*WARRANT

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

115,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9283123
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM136850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD FIESTA~POWER OPTIONS ~HEATED SEATS~LEATHER~ALLOY~CERTIFIED~WARRANTY***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

EQUIPPED WITH:

  • POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS

 

~IN ADDITION THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.

Well maintained.

Very clean interior.

Runs & drives great.

Low mileage.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

