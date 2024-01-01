$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT Navigation Leather Bluetooth Pioneer Heated Seats Keyless Entry
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT Navigation Leather Bluetooth Pioneer Heated Seats Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
248,893KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GKFLVE54C6394301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14376FA
- Mileage 248,893 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The GMC Terrain is attractive, comfortable, and well-equipped. -Car and Driver This 2012 GMC Terrain is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 248,471 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The 2012 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 248,471 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauge
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Fascia, body colour
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Mirrors, body colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Fog lights, front halogen
Roof rails, charcoal
Lights, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof mounted
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, centre channel speaker in upper I/P, subwoofer in rear quarter panel
Mechanical
Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360Cam Ambient light Navigation Panoramic Roof 76,504 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof 78,192 KM $35,700 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof 75,767 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 GMC Terrain