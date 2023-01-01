$2,995+ tax & licensing
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Patriot
North Edition Keyless Entry Cruise Control AM/FM
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
179,336KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455590
- Stock #: 11816A
- VIN: 1C4NJPABXCD574369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,336 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
According to Car and Driver, those seeking an affordable off-roader should check out the Jeep Patriot. This 2012 Jeep Patriot is for sale today in Mississauga.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 179,336 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Am / Fm / Cd Player.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring lamp
Height adjustable front seat belts
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
120-amp alternator
525-amp maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
Firm feel pwr steering
Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
12-volt pwr outlet
Carpeted floor
outside temp display
Audio input jack
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Front dome lamp
60/40 split folding rear seat
Luxury front/rear floor mats
active head restraints
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright Interior Accents
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front passenger seat belt alert
Heater only
Instrumentation w/tachometer
air
cruise
tilt
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Side Roof Rails
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Black door handles
Body-colour grille
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
Front license plate attachment screws
Accent colour liftgate applique
Fold-away manual mirrors
Cloth Seats
(4) speakers
Fixed long-mast antenna
Front disc/rear drum anti-lock brakes
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
