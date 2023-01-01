2012 Jeep Patriot

$2,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 3 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455590

9455590 Stock #: 11816A

11816A VIN: 1C4NJPABXCD574369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11816A

Mileage 179,336 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Child safety rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Hill start assist Tire pressure monitoring lamp Height adjustable front seat belts Electronic roll mitigation Multistage dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER TOURING SUSPENSION Rear Stabilizer Bar 120-amp alternator 525-amp maintenance-free battery 2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine Firm feel pwr steering Interior Tilt Steering Column REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS Speed Control Rear Window Defroster Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Map/Dome Reading Lamps Passenger Assist Handles 12-volt pwr outlet Carpeted floor outside temp display Audio input jack Liftgate door w/fixed glass Full-length floor console Pwr accessory delay Sliding Armrest Front dome lamp 60/40 split folding rear seat Luxury front/rear floor mats active head restraints Sentry key theft-deterrent system Bright Interior Accents Air filtration Fold-flat cargo floor Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Front passenger seat belt alert Heater only Instrumentation w/tachometer Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Exterior REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Compact Spare Tire Side Roof Rails Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Black door handles Body-colour grille Solar control glass Body-colour fascias Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding Front license plate attachment screws Accent colour liftgate applique Fold-away manual mirrors Seating Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Fixed long-mast antenna Additional Features Front disc/rear drum anti-lock brakes AM / FM / CD Player

