2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

VIN WDDGJ8JB3CF935773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T-1376
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "AS IS".

 

Price listed excludes HST, licensing.

 

We gladly provide a FREE history of the vehicle. We are here to help and assist you with your purchase.

 

We take pride in helping you with your pre-owned vehicle purchase. We understand that purchasing a vehicle is not an easy task! Our promise to you is to make your buying experience a fun and pleasant one!

 

If you don't see the vehicle, you like it or it's already sold. We would love to work with you and locate the car of your dreams!!!

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

