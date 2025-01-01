$4,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,224 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2012 Nissan Rogue S – One Owner, Leather Seats, Only 256,697 KM!
Price: $4,950 + Tax & Licensing Fees
Looking for a reliable and well-maintained crossover SUV? The 2012 Nissan Rogue S offers excellent value with its comfortable leather seats, spacious interior, and solid performance. With only 256,697 km and a one-owner history, this Rogue is ready for many more miles of adventure.
Key Features:
- One Owner – Well-maintained and in great condition
- Safety Verified – Fully safety certified for your peace of min
- Low Mileage – Only 256,697 km, plenty of life left
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Ideal for all weather conditions
- Great Condition – Mechanically sound and ready to drive
- Spacious Interior – Comfortably seats passengers and provides ample cargo space
This 2012 Nissan Rogue S is sold as-is at an unbeatable price of $4,950 plus tax and licensing fees. Financing and warranty options are also available to make your purchase more convenient.
Visit Us: Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, Ontario
Contact Us: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugautogroup.com
Don't miss out on this fantastic deal! Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more information about the 2012 Nissan Rogue S. This well-maintained SUV won't last long!
