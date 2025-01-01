Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2012 Nissan Rogue S – One Owner, Leather Seats, Only 256,697 KM!</strong></p><p>Price: <strong>$4,950 + Tax & Licensing Fees</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable and well-maintained crossover SUV? The <strong>2012 Nissan Rogue S</strong> offers excellent value with its comfortable leather seats, spacious interior, and solid performance. With only <strong>256,697 km</strong> and a <strong>one-owner history</strong>, this Rogue is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>One Owner</strong> – Well-maintained and in great condition</li><li><strong><strong>Safety Verified</strong> – </strong>Fully safety certified for your peace of min</li><li><strong>Low Mileage</strong> – Only 256,697 km, plenty of life left</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Ideal for all weather conditions</li><li><strong>Great Condition</strong> – Mechanically sound and ready to drive</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong> – Comfortably seats passengers and provides ample cargo space</li></ul><p>This <strong>2012 Nissan Rogue S</strong> is sold <strong>as-is</strong> at an unbeatable price of <strong>$4,950</strong> plus tax and licensing fees. <strong>Financing</strong> and <strong>warranty options</strong> are also available to make your purchase more convenient.</p><p><strong>Visit Us:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br />Mississauga, Ontario<br />Contact Us: <strong>905-808-1198</strong><br />Website: <a href=http://www.mississaugautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugautogroup.com</a></p><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic deal! Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more information about the <strong>2012 Nissan Rogue S</strong>. This well-maintained SUV wont last long!</p>

2012 Nissan Rogue

258,224 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

12088009

2012 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,224KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV5CW359657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2012 Nissan Rogue