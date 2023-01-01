Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

85,263 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

GS*Just Arrrived*

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

85,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 222056A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V77FM212096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,263 KM

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

