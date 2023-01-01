$23,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
300 4MATIC AMG Rear Cam Blindspot Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
151,341KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,341 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With a brand new design this 2015 Mercedes Benz C Class is looking better than ever with a stunning new design both inside and out. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today in Mississauga.
The fully redesigned 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is up a bit higher in terms of luxury and prestige. A little longer and a lot lighter, this C-Class sedan furthers its successful formula with new four- and six-cylinder engines, world-class interior refinement and safety features that lead the segment.This sedan has 151,341 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment, seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
7" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
