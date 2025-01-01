$7,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE L 2
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12091906
- Mileage 179,200 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO CERTIFY 2016 FORD FOCUS SE 2L 4 DR SDN AUTO GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ONE OWNER
KEYLESS ENTRY
2 SETS OF KEYS
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
BACKUP CAMERA
POWER WINDOW
POWER LOCKS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION
TPMS SYSTEM
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, YOUR SATISFACTORY IS OUR VICTORY!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
