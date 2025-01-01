Menu
READY TO CERTIFY 2016 FORD FOCUS SE 2L 4 DR SDN AUTO GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ONE OWNER
KEYLESS ENTRY
2 SETS OF KEYS
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
BACKUP CAMERA
POWER WINDOW
POWER LOCKS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTION
TPMS SYSTEM
 
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, YOUR SATISFACTORY IS OUR VICTORY! 
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
 
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

2016 Ford Focus

179,200 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus

SE L 2

12091906

2016 Ford Focus

SE L 2

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F22GL300273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12091906
  • Mileage 179,200 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO CERTIFY 2016 FORD FOCUS SE 2L 4 DR SDN AUTO GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

ONE OWNER

KEYLESS ENTRY

2 SETS OF KEYS

ALLOY WHEELS

CRUISE CONTROL

BACKUP CAMERA

POWER WINDOW

POWER LOCKS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTION

TPMS SYSTEM

 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, YOUR SATISFACTORY IS OUR VICTORY! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

 

OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

437-962-7777

2016 Ford Focus