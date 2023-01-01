$29,998+ tax & licensing
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4matic AWD AMG Pkg/Carplay/Sunroof
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
73,951KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9734575
- Stock #: 6857
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ322345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
