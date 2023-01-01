2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$29,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 9 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9734575

9734575 Stock #: 6857

6857 VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ322345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6857

Mileage 73,951 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rain Sensing Wipers Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.