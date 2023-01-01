Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

73,951 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4matic AWD AMG Pkg/Carplay/Sunroof

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4matic AWD AMG Pkg/Carplay/Sunroof

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,951KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9734575
  Stock #: 6857
  VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ322345

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 6857
  Mileage 73,951 KM

Vehicle Description

4Matic - AWD / AMG PKG / Power Tail Gate / Carplay and Anroid Auto / Navigation / Panoramic Sunroof / LED Lighting / Heated Seats and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2014 2015 2018 Mercedes CLA C400 Mercedes C250 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Audi A4 BMW 320i 328i VW Passat Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf. The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
