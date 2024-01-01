Menu
<div>LOW KM</div><div>84,000KM!</div><div>Clean Title</div><div><br></div><div>Clean Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+sXduwu2UdpCITp8mmOzD3yM5ZqEMCBJ</div><div><br></div><div>$14,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div>2017 TOYOTA COROLLA LE</div><div><br></div><div>Excellent Condition</div><div><br></div><div>*PRICE INCLUDES 1 YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY*</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle Options:</div><div>•Heated Seats</div><div>•Air Conditioning</div><div>•Two Sets of Keys</div><div>•Power Windows</div><div>•Power Locks</div><div><br></div><div>Excellent Condition.</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>6, 12, 24 or 36 Month Extended Warranty Available</span><br></div><div><br></div><div>✅️ Rust Proofed</div><div><br></div><div>+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed </div><div> </div><div>+ New Brake Pads & Rotors ✅️ </div><div> </div><div>+ New Tires Included ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</div><div>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”</div><div> </div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS </div><div>www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle</div>

2017 Toyota Corolla

84,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7HC959236

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 84,000 KM

LOW KM84,000KM!Clean Title
Clean Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+sXduwu2UdpCITp8mmOzD3yM5ZqEMCBJ
$14,999+HST/LICENSING2017 TOYOTA COROLLA LE
Excellent Condition
*PRICE INCLUDES 1 YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY*
Vehicle Options:•Heated Seats•Air Conditioning•Two Sets of Keys•Power Windows•Power Locks
Excellent Condition.6, 12, 24 or 36 Month Extended Warranty Available

✅️ Rust Proofed
+ Synthetic Oil & Filter Changed  + New Brake Pads & Rotors ✅️  + New Tires Included ✅️
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.” 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2017 Toyota Corolla