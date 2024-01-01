2019 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

VIN 2T1BURHE6KC191467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD229
  • Mileage 119,600 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE | Automatic | Sunroof | Push Start | Navigation | Leather | Heated Seats | Remote Entry | Touchscreen | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Bluetooth | Power Locks | Windows | Backup Camera | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | Cruise Control | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2021 2018 2020 Toyota Camry Corolla Hatch Corolla IM Yaris Matrix Honda Civic Accord Fit Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima K5 Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Ford Focus Fiesta Fusion Nissan Altima Maxima Sentra Mazda3 Mazda6 Subaru Impreza Legacy model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

