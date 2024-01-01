Menu
Top Features Lane Departure Warning Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Alloy Wheels Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Toyota Corolla

81,827 KM

$24,899

1.8L L FWD!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP311088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc311088
  • Mileage 81,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Alloy Wheels
Steering Wheel Controls

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
